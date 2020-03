PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mathathir (pix) told Sinar Harian in an exclusive interview yesterday, that current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was against the teaching of science and mathematics in English.

Mahathir explained that the two subjects were not like geography or history, as the two latter subjects never change. “Science and maths change everyday,” Mahathir said.

“Every day we hear about new discoveries and new applications.”

He added that if science and mathematics were taught in Malay, it would be difficult to understand new scientific papers.

“If we were to translate new scientific terms, we must have people who understand Malay and English scientific terminologies,” Mahathir said.

“Take artificial intelligence, it is very common for it to abbreviated to AI, how are we gonna translate that?” he asked.

Mahathir also defended himself saying that back when he was in Umno he defended the primacy of the Malay language, however, he said when it comes to science and mathematics it must be taught in English.