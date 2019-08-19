Scouts Association of Malaysia proclaims Mahathir its president

PUTRAJAYA: The Scouts Association of Malaysia today proclaimed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its presiden agung (president).

National Chief Scout Tan Sri Dr Shafie Mohd Salleh made the proclamation at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

At the same function, the association conferred its highest award, Anugerah Bintang Semangat Padi Kelas Pertama (Emas), on Dr Mahathir.

Shafie said the proclamation can directly raise the image of the association not only nationally but also internationally, and more so when the operational headquarters of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM) has been in Kuala Lumpur over the past five years.

“The Anugerah Bintang Semangat Padi Kelas Pertama (Emas) is an exclusive award bestowed only on national and state leaders,” he said. — Bernama