KUALA LUMPUR: A scrap metal collector was charged in the Selayang sessions court here today on two charges of possessing items related to the LTTE terrorist group.

The accused, A. Kalaimughilan, 28, who was dressed in a blue and white shirt, nodded to indicate that he understood after the charge was read to him before judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused as he was detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and cases under Sosma would be tried at the High Court.

The plea from the accused would be recorded at the High Court later.

Under the first and second charges, the accused was alleged to have committed the offence by possessing items related to the LTTE terrorist group at a house in Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang here and in a car at the same place at 9.30am and 12.35pm on Oct 10.

Among the items possessed were compact disks (CD), video compact disks (VCD), and stickers concerning the LTTE terrorists.

The accused was charged under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or fine and could forfeit any right to the related items, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman did not offer any bail as detainees under Sosma are not allowed bail.

“No necessity to state Sosma in the charge. Sosma need not be explained in the charge because Sosma is a trial procedure and not an offence,” she explained.

The accused, represented by lawyer V. Yoges appealed that bail was allowed on his client as there was no reference of Sosma in the charge sheet.

“My client has to look after his 65-year-old father who happens to be a person with special needs (OKU) because his father lives alone. The accused also has health problems and needs to go to Hospital Sungai Buloh for follow-up treatment due to the accident he had last April,” he added.

The court did not allow bail and set Dec 16 for remention of the case. - Bernama