TAIPING: A scrap metal trader was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today, with trafficking in 569.5kg of methamphetamine on Jan 12.

No plea was recorded from the accused K. Thinagaran, 38, after the charge was read out to him by an interpreter before Magistrate Mohd Hairol Jemain.

Thinagaran was charged with committing the offence at a parking lot of a Rest and Recreation (R&R) Area located at KM213 of the North-South Highway, northbound here.

The charge framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The court did not offer bail as this is a non-bailable offence and fixed April 1 for mention.

In a press conference on Jan 14, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police have foiled an attempt to smuggle syabu worth RM28.47 million in a container lorry.

The lorry believed to be from the Klang Valley and heading for Penang Port was seized when it stopped at the R&R area. — Bernama