PETALING JAYA: Screenings at entry points to the country have been stepped up to detect those infected with the Chikungunya virus, for quarantine purposes.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the temperature screening was being conducted at entry points to the country from Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia after the outbreak of the disease in Hatyai in southern Thailand.

“We have been on alert and been consistently eliminating breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes,” he said in a statement today.

Perlis health committee chairman Teh Chai Ann had advised people in the state to refrain from visiting the southern Thai town for the time being. Those returning from Thailand must immediately seek doctor’s treatment if they are suffering from a fever or headache.

Kedah is conducting body temperature screenings at the Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kota Putra Durian Burung and Langkawi’s border entrances.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans through the bites of mosquitoes infected with the Chikungunya virus.