Screening process to vet Bersatu membership applicants: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) always has an ‘open door’ policy towards applications from former members of any opposition party provided they pass its screenings.

Its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said those concerned should also be free from corrupt practices, abuse of power or convictions for criminal offences.

He said participation in Bersatu did not mean that an individual could escape the law if he had committed an offence in the past.

“I would like to emphasise that Bersatu has its own policy, regulation and mechanism in considering the entries of new members as provided by the party’s constitution.

“As a democratic party, Bersatu is willing to accept the membership of any individual as long as it is in line with the policy, rules and mechanism set by the party,“ he said in his latest Facebook account.

Muhyiddin, who is also Minister of Home Affairs, said in accordance with Clause 8 of the constitution of Bersatu, any Bumiputra citizen who is 18-year-old and above, is eligible to apply for party membership.

He said the Supreme Leadership Council of Bersatu had the authority to determine the membership status of any application received based on certain considerations intended to safeguard the interests of the party.

“If there are acceptable reasons, an application for membership may be rejected by the Supreme Leadership Council,“ he said.

According to him, the policy applied to all individuals interested in joining Bersatu including Members of Parliament and State Assemblies as well as opposition party leaders who had declared leaving their parties.

“The process of screening and scrutiny will be carried out in detail when considering their applications,“ Muhyiddin said. — Bernama