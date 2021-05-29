Screenshot of Malaysia not going to the Olympics fake news - NSC

KUALA LUMPUR: A screenshot purportedly of Malaysia’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics having been rejected, as has gone viral on social media, is fake news, said the National Sports Council (NSC).

“This is fake news. The Malaysian contingent will definitely go to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” the NSC said through their latest posting on Facebook.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) also denied the news on its Twitter account, saying they did not receive any information from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Organising Committee regarding the matter.

“The statement from @Twt_PutrajayaWP is not true at all,” the OCM tweeted.

Earlier, a screenshot from the Twitter account @Twt_PutrajayaWP had gone viral claiming that Malaysia’s participation at the Olympics had been rejected by Tokyo.

The Olympic Games will be from July 23 to Aug 8 and the Paralympics from Aug 24-Sept 5.- Bernama