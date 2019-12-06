Scuffle at PKR’s Youth Congress

AYER KEROH: A fracas erupted at the PKR Youth Congress earlier today when former PKR Youth permanent chairman, Mizan Adli Mohd Nor (pix) and his supporters attempted to force their way into the party’s annual congress, at the Classic Ballroom of the Malacca International Trade Centre.

Mizan, who at first managed to enter the venue was booted out within minutes after another group pushed him out.

The situation become tense as supporters started pushing and shoving each other while the congress was taking place a few metres away.

Mizan who then held a press conference alleged that he and his supporters were barred from entering the hall.

He also claimed he was assaulted and pushed when he made his way into the hall.

He accused PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir of failing to adhere to the instructions of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who had asked for a peaceful congress.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the scuffle, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said that action will be taken against members who attempt to disrupt the youth wing’s congress.

“His attempt to force his way in was a serious offence and I’m sure the party will look into this,” he said, adding that the chaos had tarnished the image of the party and its leadership.

“Those found guilty of breaching party discipline ethics and refusing to listen to instructions, will be given a show-cause letter or sacked.

“If you continue to persist, we will sack you,” he said reminding that those with complaints or issues can bring it up through appropriate channels in the party.