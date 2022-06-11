SDG Summit 2022 platform for exposing youth to sustainable development

KUALA LUMPUR: The second Malaysian Youth Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2022 provides a platform for young Malaysians to connect with practising change-makers on matters concerning sustainable development goals, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the ministry welcomes ideas from participants and hopes to galvanise their enthusiasm and energy to achieve the goals outlined in the SDG agenda for the benefit of the nation.

“I would like to give my full commitment to facilitate the young people of our nation in achieving a sustainably developed Malaysia where no one is left behind. I urge all of you to work and study hard for education is key in eradicating poverty.

“The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by the United Nations in 2015 in order to provide a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity across the globe. The blueprint underpins the basic need to eradicate poverty and hardship by reducing inequality, improving health and education, yet tackling climate change,” he said in his speech at the programme held at the International Youth Centre here today.

He said the summit is an important stage for Malaysian youths to make an impact on sustainable development at various levels, as they will determine the future of the nation and have a huge responsibility of looking after the earth for the next generation.

At the summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between representatives of youth organisations across the country to encourage them to be agents of sustainable development.

“Alhamdulillah, we pray for the success of efforts undertaken together with the United Nations, the government and all parties involved,” he said when met by reporters after the event.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, Karima El Korri, said engagement with youth is a critical pillar to build a future together, inspired by young minds’ ideas and innovative approaches.

“By the transformation, they are likely to trigger towards achieving a sustainable recovery and also the long-term objective of sustainability for our planet, wherever we work and engage,” she said when met by reporters after the event.

The summit focuses on the 17th goal of SDG of revitalising the global partnership for sustainable development and emphasising the importance of worldwide macroeconomic stability and the necessity for poor nations to access financial resources from foreign sources and local tax collecting capacity. — Bernama