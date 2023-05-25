SEA Games results, next course of action among focus at Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will discuss, among other things, the next course of action by the government following the Malaysian contingent performance at the recently concluded 2023 Cambodia SEA Games.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will raise the question to the Youth and Sports Minister during the Minister’s Question Time as soon as the sitting begins at 10 am.

Also listed is a question from Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau) to the Prime Minister regarding the federal government’s commitment to help resolve the water supply issues in Sabah, as announced in the recent Unity Government National Convention.

This includes the approach of taking over water management in Sabah, as reported by certain media, and the functions of the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division at the Prime Minister’s Department in ensuring this commitment is fulfilled.

During the oral question and answer session, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will ask the prime minister about efforts to empower the administration of Syariah Courts, including in terms of the punishment of syariah criminal offences and the appointment of judges.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the second reading of the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023.

This Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 11 days, from May 22 to 25 and from June 6 to 15. -Bernama