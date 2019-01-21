Sea Life Malaysia at Legoland to open in April

NEW DELHI: Sea Life Malaysia, a marine life attraction at Legoland Malaysia Resort in Johor, is being marketed to foreign tourists ahead of its opening in April.

“We are looking at opening it in April this year. With the opening of Sea Life, we will have a complete family theme park and resort destination,“ Legoland Malaysia Resort marketing director Thila Munusamy told Bernama.

The two-storey interactive aquarium measuring 2,123m² would house more than 25 display tanks with a variety of marine animals.

Legoland’s other attractions included a theme park, hotel and water park.

Legoland Malaysia Resort is marketing its easy accessibility in key markets such as China, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Japan and Australia.

“Our location in Johor is ideally suited to attract foreign tourists. We have the advantage of Kuala Lumpur and Changi airport connections,“ Thila said.

The new attraction was promoted at the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange trade fair in India last week.

“We see India as a potential big market to grow,“ Thila added. — Bernama