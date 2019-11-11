Sea pollution can pose danger to fishermen

GEORGE TOWN: Sea and beach pollution, which have become an increasingly serious problem in the state, is not only harmful to the marine ecosystem but may also threaten the lives of fishermen.

In addressing the problem, a river cleaning programme was held here aimed at educating people about keeping the environment clean.

Some 416 kg of garbage were collected along the coastal areas of Tanjung Bungah near here at the event which was participated by 50 people.

Fisherman Ismail Din said the rubbish which have been dumped into rivers and drains over the past 10 years would ultimately end up at sea posing a danger to fishermen.

The 75-year-old said there were incidents when rubbish were stuck to the boat engine causing engine failure.

“We had to remove the things (rubbish) that got stuck inside the engine. If it happens during rough seas, it can threaten our lives but we have no other choice.

“It may take up to 30 minutes to remove the waste and some of us had to dive into the sea,“ he told Bernama at the programme.

Also present was Penang Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari. - Bernama