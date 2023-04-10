Seafood ban: Japan yet to decide on filing official complaint against China to WTO

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan has yet to decide if it will file an official complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over China’s move to ban its seafood following the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Japan began releasing the first batch of the more than 1.33 million cubic metres of treated water that has accumulated since the 2011 nuclear disaster, in late August. The second discharge is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The move had caused concerns over the safety of its marine products for consumption, with China taking steps to impose a blanket ban.

“It is still undecided whether we will file a complaint to the WTO,” Japan’s Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Ichiro Miyashita said at a news conference after launching an event to promote Japanese seafood at Don Don Donki here on Wednesday.

However, he hoped the issue with China can be resolved within the WTO framework.

On the possibility that more countries will ban the import of Japanese seafood, Miyashita said Japan is ready to provide relevant information to any countries, including Russia, which had considered to follow in China’s footsteps.

He assured the public that Japanese seafood is safe, adding that since the release of the water on Aug 24, Japan has conducted vigorous monitoring on the seawater and marine products, and the radioactivity levels were found to be “below the lower limit”.

He also allayed concerns that other agriculture products from Japan are affected by the release of the treated water.

“Many countries are showing an understanding on what we are doing. In regard to Russia, they had said to us that unless we are able to provide them with the monitoring and measurement information, they will consider such a measure (to ban Japanese seafood). We are prepared to provide them with the information.”

Miyashita said the government will conduct more fairs and exhibitions, as well as business matching programmes, in an effort to boost sales and the consumption of Japanese seafood worldwide.

He noted that although the export of seafood in August had declined 19 per cent year-on-year, the exports of individual products, such as Japanese Yellowtail and scallops, have increased 84 per cent and 41 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

Miyashita is currently on a three-day working visit to Malaysia beginning today to attend the 23rd ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF 2023) Plus Three Meeting.

On his meeting with Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, he said they have discussed about the safety of Japanese seafood and the way forward for both countries to increase their trade on agriculture and fishery products.

“We do not feel there is an impact from the release of the treated water. I have explained that the seafood is safe and have asked for (Malaysia’s) support, and I have received a very favourable response.

“Together, we hope to develop the trade between Japan and Malaysia going forward,” he said. -Bernama