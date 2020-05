KUALA LUMPUR: The cordoned-off area of Pudu market covers 1km radius and it is manned by 70 to 80 police personnel. About 40 soldiers have also been deployed there to beef up security.

“We received instructions to set up camp and close the area at 2am,“ an official said adding that a briefing for the media will be held at the entrance of the market at 2pm.

The Health Ministry yesterday said 18 of the new detected Covid-19 cases in the Federal Territory were from this area.