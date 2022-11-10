Seamless public transportation at Penang Sentral soon

BUTTERWORTH: Penang is one step closer to making public transportation services a more seamless experience for users, with upgrading works at the two ferry terminals now completed.

Penang Port Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Sasedharan Vasudevan said the two ferry terminals, Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim (PSAH) here and Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda (PRTU) in George Town have been operating since Oct 1.

“The PSAH ferry terminal is part of Penang Sentral, a transportation hub with bus and train stations, and users are able to ride the bus or train here and then seamlessly switch to the ferry service between the mainland and the island.

“There are still minor works to be done at the ferry terminal like free wifi services for passengers, which will be ready next week,” he told reporters after a visit to inspect the terminal’s facilities with Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng here today.

Sasedharan said RM10 million was allocated for upgrading works which involved the waiting area of both ferry terminals as well as the retail section which includes 16 retail outlets, while another RM20 million was for upgrading works at the ferry’s landing area.

He added Penang Port is currently in the midst of selecting vendors for the retail area.

Going forward, he said Penang Port is anticipating the arrival of four brand new ferries in June 2023 which are currently being constructed in Vietnam. - Bernama