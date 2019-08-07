Search and rescue for Nora Anne Quoirin continues

NILAI: It has been 72 hours since search and rescue (SAR) operations were activated to locate Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, a missing Irish teenager.

The scope of this SAR operation, which entered its fourth day today, has been expanded to include the surrounding hills and creeks and is not limited to the surrounding area of the four-acre resort.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/ Legal) Datuk Salehhudin Abd Rahman when met by Bernama explained that finding the Irish girl was not an easy task.

He said in order to locate the girl as soon as possible, the operations today were also assisted by locals including the Orang Asli people who volunteered to help locating Quoirin.

“There are many other parties who are willing to cooperate with us,” he said.

As of yesterday, the SAR operations involved 178 personnel and Salehudin said it was sufficient at this time and did not rule out the possibility of increasing the force if needed.

“Anyway, let’s see in the next day or two,” he added.

Security agencies involved in the SAR operations include the police, General Operations Force (PGA) 4th Semenyih Battalion and Senoi Praak unit from PGA 3rd Battalion, state Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department (RELA), state Forestry Department, Sapura employees, as well as locals including the Orang Asli.

He also urged all parties not to speculate about the teen disappearance as it could cause anxiety among family members and the community.

Bernama inspections last night also found that the entrance to the Dusun resort, here, was strictly controlled by security personnel and media personnel were not allowed in the area.

Quoirin arrived at the resort with her parents from London on Saturday for a two-week vacation, before she was reported missing on Sunday at 8am. - Bernama