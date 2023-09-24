Search and rescue for teenager at Teluk Senangin to resume tomorrow

IPOH: The search and rescue operations for Muhammad Fahmi Hafizi Mohd Fadzli, 19, who is feared drowned off Pantai Teluk Senangin in Lumut, will resume tomorrow, said the Perak Fire and Rescue Department.

State Operations Division deputy director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the search, which began at 10.45 am today was called off at 6.30 pm.

“The initial search was along the coast and we fixed 100 metres of trawler nets in the area where the victim was last seen.

“The search and rescue team also used boats and drones to search the surface of the coastline. The control centre remains open to monitor the coastal area at night,” he said in a statement, today.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 9.58 am today about the teenager who disappeared while swimming in the area.

“The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Marine Police and Civil Defence Force are also assisting in the operations,” he added.-Bernama