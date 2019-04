KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that the search at the Ambank Group building at Jalan Raja Chulan was conducted following an order for investigation into an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (AMLATFPUA) Act 2001, allegedly committed at the bank.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) manager Ahmad Farhan Sharifuddin, 32, said he was instructed to investigate the matter by BNM Director of Financial intelligence and Enforcement Abdul Rahman Abu Bakar.

“The order was to investigate Ambank Group for an offence suspected under Part 4 of the law.

“Following which, I ordered a search to be carried out at Ambank building by search officer Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar on July 6, 2015,” he added.

Ahmad Farhan, who is the fourth prosecution witness, said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim on the fourth day of the trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who is charged with misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totaling RM42 million.

Suhaimi: When did you know about the seizure by Azizul Adzani?

Ahmad Farhan: I knew about the seizure on July 7, 2015.

Ahmad Farhan, who is the investigating officer, said BNM had sealed several of the documents and goods following the investigation.

“There were also documents on accounts that were sealed through the search list on July 6, 2015,” he added.

He said he also received a request from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on May 30, 2018, for several documents kept by Bank Negara.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues this afternoon. — Bernama