Search for 7 missing victims in Pahang floods intensified

SHAH ALAM: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is intensifying the search for seven missing victims in Pahang following the floods that hit the state since Dec 17.

JBPM director-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix) said the victims were reported missing in four districts, namely, Bentong with four cases followed by Raub, Temerloh and Pekan with one case each.

He said the department had so far received 33 reports on missing persons due to the floods, with 26 bodies having been found, comprising 10 in Pahang and 16 in Selangor.

On the flood disaster that occurred in Taman Sri Muda, he said the lesson that could be learned from the incident was that the residents should listen to the advice of firefighters if instructed to evacuate.

“When the floodwaters reached ankle-level, the firefighters came to monitor the Sri Muda area and advised the residents to evacuate.

“However, many residents refused (to evacuate) because based on their experience, the floodwaters would recede. But when the firefighters were returning to their station, there was a sudden rise in the water level.

“Then they started making emergency calls but we were unable to return to the area immediately as we were busy rescuing other victims,” he told reporters at the ‘Ops Banjir’ press conference in Taman Sri Muda, here, today.

According to him, the department was always monitoring and prepared to face floods. However, the situation in Selangor was unexpected.

“The downpour last Friday and Saturday was extraordinary while the Fire Department’s assets in Selangor were ready to assist flood victims in the east coast and northern states,” he said.

He also noted the unforeseen situation in Terengganu last year when Marang, which was not included as a hotspot, was severely affected by floods.

On flood victims’ complaints that the rescue teams arrived late to provide assistance, he said the strong water currents made it difficult for the rescue operations.

“We understand they had waited long and were hungry, but we prioritised the lives and safety of the flood victims, so we did not want to cross the fast-flowing waters to avoid more incidents.

“Hundreds of firefighters are also affected by the floods, including losing their homes and some of them did not even know which relief centre their family was housed at.

“But, we are not selfish as we assist everyone including foreigners. The Selangor JBPM director has been working 72 hours to assist flood victims until he is having blisters on his feet. But I said, ‘be patient as this is part of our job’,” he added. — Bernama