Search for child feared drowned extended to Sungai Linggi

SEREMBAN: The search and rescue operation to locate a boy who is feared drowned after falling into a drain at the Cempaka Flat, Garden Avenue, Seremban 2, near here, yesterday, has been extended to Sungai Linggi today. (pix)

Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Asree Abd Hamid said the search operation to locate Mohammad Syafiq Mustaqim Mohammad Fadly, eight, which was postponed at 3.30am today, resumed around 7.40am and focused on the river and Taman Arowana water catchment pond.

“We split the team into two. The first team will search from the location where the victim fell, up to the catchment pond.

“The second team will be searching from the pond to Sungai Linggi, located about three kilometres from the scene,” he told reporters at the scene today.

He said the search operation today involved 30 personnel from various security agencies including Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM)’s Water Rescue unit (PPDA).

In the 4pm incident yesterday, the victim, his nine-year-old brother and 12-year-old friend, were said to be playing when he slipped into the drain and was swept away by gushing water following heavy rain. -Bernama