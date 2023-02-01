Search for missing angler starts in Tasik Gubir

SIK: The search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old man feared drowned during a fishing trip at Lake Gubir near here started earlier today.

Sik District Fire and Rescue Station assistant operations chief Zulkhairi Tanjil said they scrambled a team upon receiving a distress call at 4.57pm to start the search and rescue operation.

“The Kedah operations centre answered an emergency call about a drowning victim through MERS 999 and a five-man team and boat were dispatched to the scene in Tasik Gubir.

“The location is 43 kilometres from our station... The Water Rescue Team (PPDA) is also assisting in this search and rescue operation,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, Sik District police chief DSP Abdull Razak Osman when contacted, confirmed the incident and said based on preliminary information obtained, it is possible that the victim went to Tasik Gubir to fish.

“Investigations are still ongoing and the search and rescue operation will continue until tomorrow,” he said. - Bernama