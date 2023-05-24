Search for missing Everest climber to end on Sunday

PETALING JAYA: The search for missing Malaysia Everest 2023 (ME2023) climber Muhammad Hawari Hashim will come to an end on Sunday (May 28).

A New Straits Times (NST) report quoted Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Dr K Nagulendran as saying that the search would have to end due to the adverse weather conditions on the mountain.

“As the next window (to climb Mount Everest) is next year, we cannot extend the search date because we cannot negotiate with the weather.

“We would be putting more people in danger, and we have to respect nature, unfortunately,“ Nagulendran said during a press conference at Dewan Rakyat today.

However, he also expressed hope in finding Hawari before the search and rescue mission ends on the weekend.

“We are being very positive, and we hope that he is still safe somewhere,” he said.

Nagulendran also dislikes speculations and has called Malaysians to pray for the climber’s safety.

It was learnt that Hawari, 33 who has a hearing impairment had reached the summit of Everest on May 18, at 3.30pm Kathmandu time, and arrived at Camp 4 (8,000 metres above sea level) about 1.30am.