Search for missing Indian national in Sg Rajang continues

SIBU: The search for an Indian national who was reported missing in Sungai Rajang after he allegedly fell into the water while working on a sand barge yesterday continues today.

Sibu Deputy OCPD, Supt Collin Babat said efforts to find Pandey Saurav, 23, of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India resumed from 9am this morning as the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation that he led combed the river between the Rajang Port and Paradom jetty, a search area of about 10km.

“The victim was reported to have fallen off the sand barge near Kampung Banyok at Pulau Kerto about 10am yesterday and the SAR operation carried out from 2pm to 5pm yesterday had failed to locate him,” he said when contacted.

Besides the police, the Civil Defence Force as well as the Fire and Rescue Department are also involved in the operation. - Bernama