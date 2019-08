NILAI: The search and rescue (SAR) for Franco-Irish Nora Anne Quoirin entered its 10th day since her reported disappearance at Pantai, Seremban on Aug 4.

District police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar in a WhatsApp message earlier informed the media that they could continue to join the operation for the second consecutive day today.

He advised them to report to Insp Harminder at “substek”, the main camp for the SAR operation.

“Be reminded that the security risk is your own responsibility,“ he added.

As of yesterday, 353 personnel have been deployed to reinforce the operation and updates are expected to be channelled to the media at 5pm today.

Nora Anne was found missing from her room at Pantai by her family at 8am on Aug 4.

The teenager who has some learning disabilities had arrived with her family in Malaysia on Aug 3 for a two-week vacation.

Yesterday, her mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, 46, offered an RM50,000 reward for any information leading to her return.

Mohd Nor Marzukee said the SAR for Nora Anne today involved 313 personnel and done in stages beginning at 9 am with 90 personnel.

Aside from Royal Malaysia Police units, the SAR team comprises personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and Forestry Department, as well as Sapura and local residents.

Based on the fine weather, the operation is expected to be smooth. — Bernama