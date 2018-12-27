Search for missing merchant ship crew enters third day

JOHOR BARU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for another missing crew member of MV Amanda (pix), which sank two days ago in the eastern waters of Tanjung Sepang, near Kota Tinggi, today focuses on the coast of Tanjung Punggai and Tanjung Sepang.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Maritime Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the SAR which entered its third day would concentrate on a search area of 120 nautical miles covering Tanjung Penawar to Tanjung Sepang.

“Diving and salvage teams have already began to assess the diving areas to find the victim who maybe trapped inside the ship,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said various assets including ships and boats were deployed in the operation mounted by 92 officers and personnel from various agencies including Marine Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, as well as the navy and army.

In the 2pm incident on Wednesday, the ship carrying nine foreign crew sustained damage to its generator which caused the wheel of the ship to malfunction and the ship later capsized and sank.

Six crew members were rescued, while two of three missing men were found on Christmas Day. — Bernama