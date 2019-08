JOHOR BARU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for two Singaporeans reported missing while kayaking in Endau waters near Mersing last Thursday, enters its fifth day today with the deployment of 122 personnel from various agencies.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Mersing zone director Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said three MMEA assets and another belonging to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), were being utilised in the maritime SAR for Tan Eng Soon, 62, and Puah Geok Tin, 57.

“In addition, nine marine assets consisting a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) vessel, a MMEA ship and three boats, two PDRM boats and two Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) have also been deployed in the operation,“ he said in a statement today.

Haris Fadzillah said the air search area remained at 900 square nautical miles, the same as yesterday. stretching from east and north of Pulau Tioman, Pahang while the sea search would cover 600 square nautical miles from the east of Rompin to the north of Tioman Island.

In addition he said fishermen and residents in the nearby islands were assisting in the search at sea as well as along the coast as the operation resumed at 7am today.

Last Thursday, Tan Eng Soon, a 62-year-old man and Puah Geok Tin, a 57-year-old woman, were reported missing at about 5.40pm after their kayak was separated from a group of 13 friends at an area between Pulau Sri Buat in Pahang and Pulau Mertang in Mersing.

They were believed to be separated from the group due to rough sea and strong winds.

The number of SAR personnel involved in the operation increased to 122 as compared to 104 yesterday. — Bernama