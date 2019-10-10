Search for Mohamad Danish continues today

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate a nine-year-old boy who was feared drowned after falling into a drain in Taman Bukit Teratai, Ampang, two days ago, resumed today using drone technology.

Pandan Indah Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Faizal Md Zain said the use of drones from the Smart Selangor Command Centre was implemented to locate the victim, Mohamad Danish Supri Antony.

He said drone monitoring to be carried out from the Salak Selatan river up to the Klang River estuary.

“In addition, firefighters are also searching the areas of garbage traps using the services of the K9 sniffer dog unit,” he said when met by reporters in Ampang here today.

He said 27 members from various agencies such as the police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force were involved in the operations.

“Operations will only be halted if it rains because it poses a risk to personnel involved in the operations,” he said.

Yesterday, Mohamad Danish was reported missing, feared drowned, after falling into a drain and swept away by swift current.

The boy was said to be playing with several friends before the incident. — Bernama