Search for Nora Anne continues into day six

NILAI: It has been 120 hours and 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, who went missing from The Dusun Resort here since Sunday, is yet to be found.

As the search and rescue (SAR) efforts enter the sixth day today, an uphill battle due to change in weather conditions following heavy rains for the past two days is anticipated.

A check by Bernama this morning, found cloudy skies and thick fog hovering over the area surrounding the resort.

Vehicles travelling from the Pantai town towards the area also encountered problems as uprooted trees were blocking their paths. However, the fallen trees were immediately removed by villagers.

As early as 7am, journalists from local and international media were already gathered at the area to keep up with the latest news on the search operations.

Meanwhile, security assets were seen transporting personnel into the search vicinity from early in the morning.

Over 250 personnel from various agencies including the police, General Operations Force (PGA) 4th Semenyih Battalion and Senoi Praaq unit from PGA 3rd Battalion, state Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) and state Forestry Department are involved in the SAR operations.

Nora Anne arrived at the resort with her parents from London on Saturday for a two-week vacation.

The special needs teenager was discovered missing from her room at 8am the following day. — Bernama