Search for Singaporean kayaker called off after 10 days

JOHOR BARU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a Singaporean man who went missing on Aug 8, while on a kayaking expedition in Mersing, was called off last night after rescuers failed to come up with new leads.

Johor maritime director Maritime First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the search would resume if there are new leads.

“The operation was ended because there have been no new leads since the body of the woman victim was found on Aug 14,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the 10-day SAR operation covered searches from the air, in the sea, along the shores and on islands involving 155 personnel, and five air and 11 maritime assets from various agencies at a cost of RM431,380.

Puah Geok Tin, 57, and Tan Eng Soon, 62, were reported missing in rough sea conditions after they got separated from their 13 friends while kayaking in Mersing waters.

Puah’s body was found about five nautical miles east of Kuala Kemaman, Terengganu on Aug 14 while Tan is still missing. — Bernama