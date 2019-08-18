Search for Singaporean kayaker focuses on coastal areas on 10th day

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search and rescue operation (SAR) for Singaporean kayaker Tan Eng Soon who went missing off Mersing in Johor entered its ninth day today, with a search area of 100 square nautical miles from the coast of Merchang, Marang to the Kuala Terengganu estuary.

Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Capt Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said today’s search was narrowed down to focus on coastal areas.

“The SAR operation coordinated by the MMEA today involved six marine assets belonging to various security agencies, which is an increase compared to the four assets used yesterday.

“The turbulent sea conditions make it difficult for the search operations to take place,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said 80 members from various agencies including the MMEA, the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force were involved in the search which began at 8am.

Tan, 62, and a woman also from Singapore, Puah Geok Tin, 57, were reported missing on Aug 8 after their kayak was separated from their group of friends between Pulau Sri Buat, Pahang and Pulau Mertang, Mersing due to rough seas and strong winds.

However, Puah’s body was found on Wednesday in the waters off Kuala Kemaman, following which a forward operation base was set up in Kemaman on Thursday. — Bernama