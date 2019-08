DUNGUN: The search and rescue operations to locate three resort employees who were reported missing in the waters off Pulau Tenggol near here yesterday afternoon resumed today at about 7.30am.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdulah said 100 personnel including from the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and resort workers were involved in the operations.

He said the search operations involved 10 nautical miles from Pulau Tenggol.

“In addition to our search in the sea, we also carry out operations along the coastal areas including the Kuala Dungun estuary right up to the Sura Hujung beach.

“The police also sought the assistance of two MMEA vessels, two Marine Police patrol boats and four boats from the resort operator,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Kemaman Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Rashidilhadi Abd Rashid said he would use the air support unit in the search operations.

He said thus far no clues had been found, but he did not rule out the possibility of the boat being hit by waves in the wake of yesterday’s choppy sea.

Yesterday, three employees of a resort in Pulau Tenggol, Fauzi Mohamad, 40, Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Awalluddin, 25, and Mohamad Hafiz Abd Rahim, 22, were reported missing while travelling on board of a boat from the Aking Jetty at Seberang Pintasan, here, heading to Pulau Tenggol. — Bernama