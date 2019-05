JOHOR BARU: The search and rescue for two fishermen reported missing off Pulau Pisang waters near Pontian, two days ago continues today to cover an area of 60 square nautical miles which will include Pontian Besar coast right up to Benut.

Johor MMEA director First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said three marine assets belonging to the MMEA, Marine Police Force and Fire and Rescue Department would be mobilised in the operation coordinated by Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC).

“Three coastal fishing boats would also be used to assist in the operation and as many as 64 people have been enlisted to search for the victims along the coast,“ he said in a statement here today.

Aminuddin said the missing fishermen aged 37 and 40 should have returned early yesterday morning after going out to sea in the evening on Thursday.

He said when they failed to return home a family member lodged a police report yesterday evening.

Earlier, a family friend who went out to sea to look for the victims found their personal belongings, among them wallets, mobile phones and cigarettes, in a fish container on a vessel which had broken down and was anchored in Pulau Pisang waters.

“However, both victims and their fishing boat were no where to be seen.

“Johor Baru MRSC mounted a search at 5.30 pm yesterday after receiving information from the Ayer Baloi Police Station, Pontian,“ he said.

Last night Pontian Fire Station chief Asst Supt Azhar Abd Jalil, in a statement said the two fishermen, Mohd Khair Ismail and Mohd Yusni Mohd Yusof were said to be heading for the abandoned vessel which was loaded with beverages. — Bernama