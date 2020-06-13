Search intensifies for child feared drowned in Sg Bakau

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue for a boy who is feared drowned after falling into Sungai Bakau, Rawang while playing on the river bank yesterday is being intensified, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said.

The search area to locate Muhammad Suhaili Fazil, 10, has been extended to another 5 km, from where the victim was reported missing.

“In addition, we have also deployed the K9 Unit and increased the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) members to help in the rescue efforts,” he told Bernama today.

“The SAR operation was carried out on the river bank and as of 12 noon today, there was still no sign of the victim,” he said, adding that the operation resumed at 8am today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that eight personnel from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene at 3.49pm where the river water was found to be about one-metre deep.

The victim was said to be playing with his elder brother when he slipped into the river and was swept away in the 3.30pm incident. - Bernama