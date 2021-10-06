Search intensifies for fisherman feared missing in Kuala Gula

IPOH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is actively conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a local fisherman who was feared missing in the waters off Kuala Gula, Kerian yesterday.

Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Sharenliza Ghazali said the agency received a report that the victim, identified as Ch’ng Poh Chuan, 71, set out to sea in a boat at 11am yesterday but failed to return home.

He said a SAR operation was immediately activated and two maritime boats, namely Benteng 3 and Kilat 9 were dispatched to the scene to locate the victim.

Mohd Sharenliza said the SAR operation which was activated at 9.30pm yesterday was also assisted by boats from the Marine Police Force, the Fisheries Department as well as the local fishing community.

“Today’s operation is divided into three sectors covering an area of ​​59.56 square nautical miles. Several victim’s personal belongings were found floating and stuck to a fish cage in Kuala Gula waters last night,” he said in a statement, here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sharenliza said the agency received a report of the discovery of the body of a man floating in Tanjung Piandang at about 10.15pm yesterday, before dispatching a maritime boat to the scene.

However, he said there were no identification documents on the man and the body was taken to the Kuala Kurau Marine Police Jetty for further action.

He also reminded those who want to do any activities at sea to take safety measures such as wearing safety jackets, referring to weather forecasts, ensuring their boat is in good condition and bringing along a a personal locator beacon. — Bernama