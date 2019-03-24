Search on for man missing during run in Gua Tempurung area

IPOH: A search and rescue (SAR) operation is underway for a man who went missing during a Gopeng Ultra Trail run in the Gua Tempurung area in Gopeng, yesterday.

Kampar police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim identified him as Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, 29, from Muar, Johor.

He said Mohamad Ashraf was with 485 male and female runners taking part in a 25-km run in the area where there are many caves, but did not show up when it ended at 2pm.

“A friend of his, Mohd Farid Md Kamal, 32, alerted the organisers about the matter and when attempts to contact him on his handphone were unsuccessful, they tried to look for him,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the friend lodged a missing persons report at 1.09am today when all attempts to find him did not bear fruit.

He said the SAR operation was mounted at first light involving 21 personnel, 11 from the police, six from the Fire and Rescue Department and four from the Civil Defence Force. — Bernama