SEAS, Labuan DoE collaborate on English Literature, Environmental Awareness Programme

LABUAN: The Sabah English Aspiration Society (SEAS) and the Labuan Department of Environment (DoE) have jointly organised an English Literature and Environmental Awareness Programme.

The half-day event today was officiated by Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail.

DoE in a statement said the collaborative effort aimed to raise awareness on environmental issues and promote the importance of the English language in conveying these concerns.

The event was part of a broader initiative to celebrate National Environment Day 2023 and was made possible through partnerships with several key organisations, including Petronas Chemical Methanol Sdn Bhd, Antara Steel Mills Sdn Bhd, the Education Department, and LC.

A wide range of programmes were carried out throughout National Environment Day, showcasing the commitment of the DoE and its partners to environmental sustainability.

These programmes included the PCG Be Green 2023 Programme, the School Workshop Sustainable Environment Award Session 2023/2024, the English Empowerment and Environment Awareness Programme, environment-related exhibitions, pocket talk sessions, plogging, a household waste collection competition, and consultations on air conditioning and motor vehicle petrol engine emissions compliance.

In addition to these activities, the event featured an Environmental Partners registration exercise, tree planting, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony for the Environmental Strategic Partner and Household E-waste Management.

DoE said these initiatives are crucial in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

Rithuan emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

“This event is a testament to what can be achieved when government agencies, educational institutions, and corporate partners work together for a common cause. It reflects our collective commitment to protecting the environment and raising awareness about it,“ he said.-Bernama