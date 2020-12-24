Season to be safe

PETALING JAYA: The air may be thick with trepidation but churches and parishioners are determined that this Christmas celebration will not be any less special.

Christmas masses and prayers will proceed as planned. The only difference is that extra precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.

This means strictly observing the standard operating procedures (SOP), including social distancing and wearing masks, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among church-goers.

Those who are not able to make it to church can follow the service online.

Rev Joshua Ong, the vicar of St Paul’s Church here, said all steps have been taken to enforce the SOP. Over and above that, efforts have been made to ensure every parishioner observes the SOP.

The size of the congregation will be reduced to ensure that everyone sits a safe distance from those around him.

“Sitting positions have been permanently marked and parishioners are required to scan the MySejahtera QR code as they enter the church,” Ong told theSun.

He said parishioners will be required to register their desire to attend the Christmas Eve mass at the church office beforehand.

“This is to ensure that there are enough seats for all those who turn up. We don’t want to have to turn away people,” he said.

Given that St Paul’s Church is located in a red zone, only 20 people will be allowed to sit in for the mass.

“Parishioners are encouraged to follow the service online and individuals are welcome to the church for personal prayers and to receive the sacraments after the service,” Ong said.

The Holy Communion will not be served the traditional way. Instead, it will be distributed in pre-packed individual plastic containers to prevent personal contact.

Likewise, the customary handshake or hugs at greetings, sharing of peace and dismissals are to be avoided.

Rev Justin Clarance from the Tamil Methodist Church in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, said there will be a limit of three persons to a pew.

“Services and masses will be conducted on online platforms to accommodate those under the high risk category and a combination of both - online and onsite services - will be attempted where possible,” he told theSun.

As for the Holy Communion, pre-packed wafers and grape juice for onsite services will be administered to those present.

“The pastor conducting the service will be required to wear gloves when handling the tray holding the elements. For online services, we do the Communion from home,” he said.

Father Gregory Chan from Church of The Assumption, Petaling Jaya, said all services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be conducted online.

“We will be assisted by a multimedia team in conducting masses and there will be no congregation. The Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur has chosen to suspend all public masses in the Klang Valley during Christmas to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

With regard to distribution of the Holy Communion, he said only those present during the streaming – the multimedia team, the choir and the priests – will receive it.

“As a priest, the first thing that came to mind when these restrictions were imposed was the people. We were worried about how the sick and elderly were coping, so we provided house-to-house communion services while observing standard operating procedures,” he said.

Chan noted that this practice among priests was not uncommon as during the Bubonic plague in the 1300’s, the work of the church continued to be carried out.

“If there is one thing I must say to all readers, it’s to be in solidarity with everyone. We are all carrying our own burdens and the best thing is to be kind to each other.”