Seat allocation for six state PRN to be finalised by end May

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of seats for the Unity Government during the upcoming state elections (PRN) in all six states will be finalised by end of May said Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

“Seat allocation has not been finalised yet and the respective states have been urged to hold talks....it will be finalised by end of the month,” said Bung Moktar after attending an Umno MT meeting that was chaired by Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Menara Dato Onn, Pusat Dagangan Dunia Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), here today.

According to Bung, discussions were also held to chart the direction and plans for the party to emerge stronger ahead of the PRN.

Out of the six states - the State Assemblies of Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu will automatically dissolve at the end of June while the state assemblies of Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Penang will dissolve in July and August.

The Election Commission is expected to call for the PRN in all six states by August because the state assemblies of all six states would have dissolved by then.

Meanwhile, Umno MT member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi said during the meeting tonight, the MT also listened to the clarification by Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan about his call for Umno members to vote for DAP in the coming PRN.

“Ahmad Maslan had clarified that what he meant was to urge members to support the Unity Government...never said anything about DAP. We accepted his (Ahmad Mazlan) clarification. We only want the Unity Government to stay until the end of the term,” he said. - Bernama