Seat distribution among PN component parties finalised -Muhyiddin

KOTA TINGGI: The distribution of seats among the component parties of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the Johor State Election has been finalised, says PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said the matter was successfully resolved without any disputes or misunderstandings.

“There are no fights, and all 56 seats have been settled. The list of candidates to be submitted has also been finalised and we will hand it over to the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Insolvency Department before announcing it in a few days.

“This is a normal step that we take to ensure that all candidates are vetted,“ he said when addressing the launching ceremony of PN Johor at Padang Awam, Taman Pasak Indah here last night.

Also present were PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Gerakan president Senator Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai as well as the top leadership of the PN component parties.

At the ceremony, the former prime minister also launched PN’s official song entitled ‘Kami Perikatan Nasional’.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as the polling date for the Johor state election while the nomination of candidates will be on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8.

-Bernama