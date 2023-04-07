Sebenarnya.my: Viral message on new communication rules is fake

KUALA LUMPUR: A viral message claiming that the government will implement new communication rules that will result in all calls being recorded is fake.

SEBENARNYA.MY, through its official website, said that checks with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) found that the viral message was untrue.

“The message was found to have gone viral in 2017 in several countries such as Ghana, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and Singapore.

“It was confirmed by multiple sites, including the fact-checking website in India (factcrescendo.com), the Indian newspaper International Business Times newspaper and The Independent Singapore. The message was found to be slightly altered from time to time, but the content remained unchanged,” it said.

According to SEBENARNYA.MY, the government, through the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia refuted the claims in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Among the messages that went viral were that all calls would be recorded, while social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook would be monitored.

The public is advised to exercise caution when receiving such messages.-Bernama