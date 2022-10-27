Seberang Jaya hospital medical officer charged with cheating

BUTTERWORTH: A medical officer from the Seberang Jaya Hospital pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today to five counts of conspiring with two individuals to defraud in the supply of medical equipment.

Megat Mohammad Fakhri Kamaruzaman, 31, made the plea before judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

On the first to fourth charge, the accused was charged with conspiring with the owner of Sri Persada Megah Enterprise to defraud officers of Pusat Rehabilitasi Perkesa Sdn Bhd by deliberately acknowledging payment to Sri Persada for the supply and installation of medical equipment for the Seberang Jaya Hospital’s Orthopaedic Department amounting to RM11,880.

He was also charged with conspiring with the owner of Perintis Medfix Enterprise to cheat Protechhealth Corporation Sdn Bhd for the supply of a total hip arthroplasty implant at a cost of RM4,995 for the same Orthopaedic Department.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Orthopaedic Department between July 17, 2020 and May 10, last year. The offence under Section 417 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 of the Penal Code, carries a sentence of up to five years’ jail or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court allowed Megat Mohammad Fakhri bail of RM25,000 with one surety for both charges. The court also prohibited the accused from approaching witnesses.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents to the court and to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month until the case is resolved.

Zulhazmi fixed Nov 29 for case mention.

MACC prosecuting officer Mohamad Azlan Basri appeared for the prosecution while Megat Mohammad Fakhri was represented by lawyers, Muhaimin Hashim and M. Puveneswaran.

Meanwhile, in another case, the proprietor of Sol N Sons Sdn Bhd, K.Surinderan, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge of falsifying a document (delivery order) involving a sum of RM4,950.

Surinderan allegedly committed the offence at Lebuh Sungai Pinang, Jelutong, Penang on March 10, last year. Zulhazmi allowed Surinderan bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

DPP Abd Muntaqim Abdul Aziz prosecuted in the case while lawyers E. Gnasegaran and Audrey Wee represented the accused. - Bernama