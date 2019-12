BUTTERWORTH: Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) is looking for family members or the next-of-kin of a senior citizen who died in the hospital on Dec 11 as his remains have not been claimed.

According to a statement of the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Unit, Mohamad Johari Yahya, 60, a Muslim whose home address is No 1-1-6 Solok Mahsuri 3, Bayan Lepas near here, died while being treated at ward 5 HSJ, more than a week ago.

“Police have gone to the address but no one could identify the deceased and efforts to trace his family members and next-of-kin have been futile,“ the statement said today.

Members of the family or relatives of the deceased are requested claim his remains at HSJ Forensic Medical Unit for burial. — Bernama