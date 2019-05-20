Seberang Prai attains city status

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang will be the only state in Malaysia with all its Local Authorities (PBTs) elevated to city council status.

Penang has two local authorities, the Penang Municipal Council (MPPP) which obtained city council status in 2015, known as the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP) which has now been upgraded.

Penang Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the Federal Government had approved the State Government’s application to upgrade the MPSP to city council status last week.

“There are 155 local authorities in Malaysia and 13 of them have city council status, MPSP will be the 14th to be upgraded to city council status and the first after the 14th general election,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said the official announcement regarding MPSP’s status as a city council would be made after Hari Raya Aidilfitri once the paperwork was completed.

“The State Government will have to decide who will be the mayor for the Seberang Prai City Council after the announcement is made,” he added. — Bernama