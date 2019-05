GEORGE TOWN: The Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP), which oversees the country’s largest municipality, is likely to be elevated to city status later this year.

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo, who is in charge of local government, said that the submission made last year has fulfilled most of the required criteria.

“We expect a working paper on it to be tabled to the cabinet for approval and it is expected soon,” he said at the side lines of the state legislative assembly sitting.

It meant that MPSP stands to gain more federal allocation from it and the present MPSP president position would be upgraded to a mayor status.

Jagdeep, who celebrated his 48th birthday today, also said that he has a triple celebration, as both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and MPSP were graded with a five star rating by the federal government.

“As we mark World Press Freedom Day, we should also pay tribute to both councils for their exemplary service to the state. Three reasons to celebrate.”

Both local authorities carried out their duties diligently in serving the ratepayers on here and the mainland, he said before delivering the certificates to MBPP president and Lord Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang and MPSP president Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

According to Jagdeep, the MBPP and MPSP scored top marks for customer satisfaction and in community participation.

MBPP scored 95.8% out of the total 100%, while MPSP attained 96.9%, Jagdeep revealed.

He said that the rapid growth on the mainland now meant that Penang will rebrand its status as a smart city into a smart state, incorporating both the island and mainland.