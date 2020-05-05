Second batch of 166 UTeM students arrived home

MALACCA: The second batch of 166 students from Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) who had passed the mandatory health screenings, arrived safely at 11 destinations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, early this morning.

UTeM vice-chancellor, Profesor Datuk Dr Raha Abdul Rahim said the process went smoothly according to schedule.

According to her, the last bus carrying the students returned to UTeM main campus in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah near here at 4.47am.

Four students from Universiti Teknologi Petronas, Kolej Profesional Mara Batu Pahat and Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic were also sent to their hometowns during the operation.

“A total of 15 buses were used to transport this second batch of students to 11 destinations which include South Klang, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor, Petaling Jaya, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Cheras, Ampang Jaya, Sabak Bernam, Kajang and Sepang,” she said in a statement, here today.

Raha said the buses and the students’ baggage had undergone disinfection process conducted by Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia, following the Ministry of Health’s standard operation procedure.

On May 1, the first batch of 28 students from the university arrived safely at their respective hometowns in Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor. - Bernama