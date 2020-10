PETALING JAYA: Just when much-needed economic recovery was finally emerging, the hospitality, travel and retail industries are now staring down at an abyss again.

A new surge in the number of Covid-19 infections nationwide has led to a high number of cancellations for hotels, while travel and retail businesses are preparing for the worst.

Hotels were seeing an optimistic average occupancy rate of about 39%, with establishments at beaches and island destinations recording higher figures on weekends, when it all came tumbling down over the past weeks.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said there have been many cancellations nationwide, for both rooms and conferences.

“We expect a drop of 10% to 15% in occupancy rate over the next two to three weeks, and this will translate to a loss of potential revenue of RM60 million to RM100 million for the hotel industry,” Yap told theSun yesterday.

Budget hotels are experiencing an especially high number of cancellations.

Budget Hotels Association deputy president Sri Genesh Michiel said most of the cancellations were from online bookings.

“We expect the number of bookings to drop by 50%.”

The current occupancy rate at budget hotels is 25% to 30%.

Ganesh said as it is, budget hotels were barely able to survive. He said the main priority now is to ride out the pandemic and ensure that employees still have a job in the long term.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said the numbers are not available yet, but a good barometer is the number of cancellations for the hotel industry, especially by domestic tourists.

The travel business now depends entirely on domestic tourism.

To help in the recovery, Tan said the government should step up enforcement as soon as a cluster is found.

“It should not adopt a wait-and-see attitude. Sabah is a good example on how quickly the virus can spread.”

A Malaysian Retailers Association (MRA) spokesman told theSun everyone in the sector is concerned that despite their best efforts, infections among staff continue to surface.

“However, with months of preparations and strict adherence to standard operating procedures, we are in a good position to respond to such crises,” she said.

The recent spike in infections has also resulted in a drop in the number of shoppers at shopping malls. However, there has not been a major drop in sales yet, she added.

To aid in recovery efforts, she said the authorities could isolate the red zones to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This will help to convince consumers that the situation is well managed, and instil confidence in them. The economy needs consumers to spend to spur domestic growth.”

She also expressed fear that a second movement control order could lead to economic collapse.

“While the impact on grocery purchases is likely to be small, those selling non-essential items will see a sharp drop in sales. It will be disastrous.”