Second body of missing fisherman found in Sg Besar waters

SHAH ALAM: The body of the second fisherman reported missing yesterday in Sungai Besar waters was found by anglers at noon today, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said.

Selangor MMEA Deputy Director (Operations) Maritime Commander Mohd Shahrenliza Ghazali, in a statement, said the body was found floating about 6.9 nautical miles from the Sungai Haji Dorani jetty.

Earlier this morning, at about 9.35 am, the body of the first missing victim was found by fishermen about four nautical miles from the jetty.

Mohd Shahrenliza said both bodies were brought to the fishermen’s jetty in Sungai Haji Dorani for identification by family members.

The victims were identified as Kamarudin Che Om, 65, and Mohd Noh Wah, 55, he said.

The two fishermen, who went out to sea at 5 pm on July 4, could not be contacted by family members after they failed to return home as scheduled. -Bernama