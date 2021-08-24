Second burst pipe, water woe continues for residents in Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) today confirmed that the water supply disruption affecting 28,700 consumer accounts yesterday was caused by another burst pipe incident at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu.

In a statement, SATU said its technical team had detected the second burst pipe which took place at another spot on the 1,200mm pipe. The leaky pipe caused by the first incident was fully repaired 11 days ago.

“The pipe supplies water from the Kepong plant to the Berangan main tank for the consumption of people in Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu. This incident has caused water supply disruption to 28,700 consumers in the two districts,” it said.

In Kuala Nerus, the affected areas were the whole of Gong Badak, Alor Jambu, Tok Jembal, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (Unisza), Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), Tepoh, Padang Hangus, Pagar Ubi, Bukit Sudu, Bukit Jong, Sungai Ikan, Gemuruh, Ladang Sentosa, Padang Nenas, Lingai, Bukit Wan, Maras, Bukit Berangan, Batu Rakit, Alur Damak, Pagar Besi, Mengabang Telipot, Mengabang Telong and Wakaf Tengah.

In Kuala Terengganu, the affected areas were Buluh Gading Masjid, Buluh Gading Dewan, Kampung Banggol Tuan Muda, Petai Bubus, Paya Datu, Jeram, sebahagian Banggol Peradong, Kampung Manir, Kampung Tualang, Kampung Kebor Air and Kampung Telok Menara.

The first burst pipe incident on Aug 2 had also caused the consumers in the two districts to experience 12-day water supply disruption. -Bernama