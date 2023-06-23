Second day of SAR operation fails to locate missing teen

IPOH: The search and rescue (SAR) to locate a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Kampung Tanjong Sejarah, near Kampung Tawai, Gerik, will resume tomorrow after day two of the operation yesterday found no clues.

State JBPM assistant director of Operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the search for Muhammad Naufal Adzimi Mohd Hariss, who is believed to be mentally disturbed, was conducted within a three-kilometre radius from where the victim’s motorcycle was found, with the assistance of two tracker dogs from the K9 unit.

“The search was called off at 6 pm and will resume tomorrow morning,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said in the operation which began at 10 am yesterday, six teams were formed involving 82 people from government agencies, including 25 policemen, firemen (12), K9 unit (3), Gerik District Council (5), District Office (2) and 35 civilians.

On Thursday, Gerik Fire and Rescue station received a report on a missing teenager at 1.33 am. The victim was last seen around Kampung Ulu Kenderong, Jalan Air Bertam at 9 am.

His family members went in search of the victim but only his motorcycle was found at about 6 pm in a rubber plantation six kilometres from Gerik town. - Bernama