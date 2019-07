MAKKAH: Sixty-seven-year-old Ismail Yaakob from Cherang Ruku, Kelantan, has become the second Malaysian haj pilgrim to have died during this year’s haj season.

Ismail died of heart and lungs failure following a heart attack last night (July 22).

Deputy Head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation (Medical) Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid said Ismail was rushed to the emergency clinic at his Maktab 84 hostel at the Land Premium Building here after he collapsed in his room.

“Doctors at the clinic tried to resuscitate him before transferring him to King Faisal Hospital. Ismail breathed his last at the hospital at 6 pm yesterday.

“The funeral prayer for Ismail was held at the Masjidil Haram before he was finally laid to rest at 5.30 am today,” Dr Mohammad Faid told a press conference at TH Syisyah Treatment Centre here.

Last Friday, Amil Abdullah, 63, from Johor Bahru, Johor, died of sepsis, also at King Faisal Hospital.

This year, 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims will perform Haj with 16,680 of them already arrived here and in Madinah, assisted by 640 TH officers.

Dr Mohammad Faid said Ismail and his wife arrived in Madinah on July 11 entered Makkah on July 16.

While expressing condolences to Ismail’s family, he said TH would carry out the ‘badal’ haj (by proxy) for Ismail. — Bernama